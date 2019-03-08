× Man wounded in daytime shooting in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a daytime shooting in South Richmond Friday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Courtland Street, near Jefferson Davis Highway at approximately 11:35 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect description at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.