× Man arrested after eluding police, striking trooper’s vehicle in late night chase along I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 38 year old man is behind bars after attempting to elude police in a late night chase along I-64 east and I-95 south.

On Thursday around 2 a.m., Henrico Police called on Virginia State troopers to assist in the pursuit of a 2012 Subaru Forester along I-64 east at Glenside Drive.

VSP followed the Subaru onto I-95 south where the driver struck a trooper’s vehicle before losing control and crashing into a divider near Route 10.

Claude J. Centanni, 38, of Richmond, was not injured. He is charged with 1 count of Felony elude, 1 count of felony assault of a police officer, 1 count of felony larceny of a vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with a revoked license.

Centanni is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.