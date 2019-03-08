Man arrested after eluding police, striking trooper’s vehicle in late night chase along I-95

Posted 12:20 pm, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:18PM, March 8, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 38 year old man is behind bars after attempting to elude police in a late night chase along I-64 east and I-95 south.

On Thursday around 2 a.m., Henrico Police called on Virginia State troopers to assist in the pursuit of a 2012 Subaru Forester along I-64 east at Glenside Drive.

VSP followed the Subaru onto I-95 south where the driver struck a trooper’s vehicle before losing control and crashing into a divider near Route 10.

Claude J. Centanni, 38, of Richmond, was not injured. He is charged with 1 count of Felony elude, 1 count of felony assault of a police officer, 1 count of felony larceny of a vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with a revoked license.

Centanni is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.