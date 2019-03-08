Learn more about the Memory Center of Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Memory Center of Richmond is the most comprehensive facility in Central Virginia for those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Jennifer Koeniger, Shavonne Shelton, and Samira Ljubijankic from the Memory Center of Richmond joined us to tell us more about the interactive community they’ve created at the facility.

The Memory Center of Richmond is located at 13800 Bon Secours Drive in Midlothian. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-409-8425 or visit them online at www.thememorycenter.com. You can also find them on Facebook at @TheMemoryCenterRichmond.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE MEMORY CENTER OF RICHMOND}