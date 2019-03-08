× Lamb Of God frontman organizes ‘kazoo champagne counter-party’ during planned hate group picketing

RICHMOND, Va. — The frontman of Richmond-bred heavy metal band Lamb Of God is organizing a “Kazoo and Champagne counter-party” during the Westboro Baptist Church’s planned visit to Richmond.

Known for inflammatory hate speech against LGBTQ+ people, the U.S. military, Catholics, Jews and Muslims, the Westboro Baptist Church will arrive in Richmond on March 11 to protest against the election of delegate Danica Roem, the state’s first openly transgender elected official.

In an Instagram post Friday morning, Lamb of God lead vocalist Randy Blythe called upon “All freaks, weirdos, misfits, & regular people of good conscious [sic],” to take part in his “counter-party” – a Kazoo Champagne Jam at the Virginia State Capitol intended to “drown them [members of the Westboro Baptist Church] out with cheap buzzing plastic noise machines.”

In his post, Blythe clarifies that that kazoo party is “NOT a counter-PROTEST, because that would entail arguing with these idiots (which is USELESS)”

The group, called “arguably the most obnoxious and rabid hate group in America” by the Southern Poverty Law Center, will picket at the Virginia State Capitol and Virginia Commonwealth University at 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., respectively.

Blythe encourages attendees to wear costumes, with a $100 cash prize for the best costume.

“PUT ON YOUR CORPSEPAINT, YOUR RAINBOW WIG, YOUR INFLATABLE SUMO WRESTLER COSTUME. FLY YOUR FREAK FLAG HIGH! LET’S PARTY!!!!,” Blythe said in his post.