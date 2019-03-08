Get your groove on at KLM’s Black & White Affair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - One of Richmond's top DJs, DJ Drake set up in our studio today to spin some tunes leading up the the 11th Annual Black and White Affair. Founder and organizer Kimberly Martin and loyal program supporter Paula Otto sat down to talk about the scholarship event. The 2019 11th Annual Black & White Affair will be held Saturday, April 6th at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The fun starts at 7pm. CBS 6's Shelby Brown will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

To get tickets for this years event, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/11th-annual-black-white-affair-charity-benefit-tickets-54169336945

More from DJ Drake: https://www.facebook.com/DjDrake804/