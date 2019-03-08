× New bar coming to West Broad Street restaurant building

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Northern Virginia-based sports bar chain is rolling its way into Henrico County, filling a building that was left vacant by the bankruptcy of its previous occupant.

Jay’s Sports Lounge is opening its first metro Richmond outpost in the former Fox & Hound Sports Tavern building at 7502 W. Broad St. in the Merchant’s Walk shopping center.

For years, the location was known as Bailey’s Smokehouse & Tavern, before the owners, Dallas-based Last Call Guarantor LLC, changed the brand over to Fox & Hound around 2015.

Fox & Hound closed in September 2016 after the owners filed for bankruptcy, rendering the location vacant for more than two years.

