Police swarm Colonial Heights neighborhood

Posted 7:54 am, March 8, 2019, by , , and , Updated at 07:55AM, March 8, 2019

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A large police presence was reported in a Colonial Heights neighborhood Friday morning.

Neighbors saw a SWAT team, HAZMAT crews, and other emergency vehicles outside a home on Hamilton Avenue, off the Boulevard, in Colonial Heights.

A child, wearing protective gear, was photographed in the middle of the street.

Photo Gallery

The police operation appeared to be tied to a drug investigation, Crime Insider sources indicated, but no confirmed information has been released by law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

