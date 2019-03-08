Police swarm Colonial Heights neighborhood

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A large police presence was reported in a Colonial Heights neighborhood Friday morning.

Neighbors saw a SWAT team, HAZMAT crews, and other emergency vehicles outside a home on Hamilton Avenue, off the Boulevard, in Colonial Heights.

A child, wearing protective gear, was photographed in the middle of the street.

The police operation appeared to be tied to a drug investigation, Crime Insider sources indicated, but no confirmed information has been released by law enforcement.

