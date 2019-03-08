Good Food at Gator Gourmet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - St. Gertrude High School is getting ready to host its 9th Annual Gator Gourmet. Barb Upchurch shared all the details that will feature 28 of the best restaurants and specialty foods. One of the participating restaurants is Little Saint. Chef Benjamin Jackson demonstrated their chicken & waffles.

The ninth annual Saint Gertrude High School Gator Gourmet is Wednesday, March 27th from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. in the SGHS gym. For more information and go get tickets go here: https://www.saintgertrude.org/gator-gourmet/