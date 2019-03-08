Go Green with Pistachio Kiss Pudding Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Friend of the show Shayne Rogers showed us a Shaynefully Delicious way to make green cookies this St. Patrick's Day. She demonstrated her pistachio kiss pudding cookies - yum!

Pistachio Kiss Pudding Cookies

½ c softened butter

½ c sugar

3 oz. box instant pistachio pudding

1 egg

1 ¾ c flour

½ t baking soda

½ t salt

1 c chopped pistachio

36 Hershey Kisses

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream the butter, sugar and pudding mix until light and airy. Add egg and vanilla and mix until smooth. Whisk together flour, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Add dry ingredients to the creamed mixture and mix until well combined. Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Use a cookie scoop to make uniform size balls of cookie dough. Roll the dough balls in the chopped pistachios and place on a greased or lined cookie sheet. Bake 8-10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool for 2-3 minutes. Place a kiss in the middle of each cookie. Enjoy!