Girl Scouts cookie sales lead to adventure

RICHMOND, Va. - We all love Girl Scouts cookies, but those sales can do more than just provide us with delicious treats. Molly T. Fuller, the CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and a few super-star cookie sellers, stopped by to share more details about how Girl Scouts help in their community, and how cookie sales can lead to some pretty big adventures!

Cookies are available now! You can download the Cookie Finder App to find where you can pick yours up. If you’re interested in joining a troop or volunteering with the Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia, you can visit their website, www.comgirlscouts.org.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE GIRL SCOUTS OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA}