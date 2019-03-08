Where a quick shot of snow is possible Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A batch of showers will move across the area into early evening. Some wet flakes are possible in the metro, but some snow showers or a rain/snow mix will occur well north and west of Richmond. Accumulations, if any, will be limited to grassy and elevated surfaces.

Cloud will decrease a bit overnight with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Saturday will be variably to mostly cloudy. Highs will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s. Some showers will be possible late in the day west of Richmond, and in the metro during the evening.

We will have some showers around Saturday night into Sunday morning, and there could be a few rumbles of thunder. Clouds will decrease Sunday afternoon and it will be warm with highs in the 60s and 70s.

It will be dry and mild Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Our next chance of showers will be possible Thursday.