What cam caught delivery man doing is ‘bad version of Groundhog Day,’ Chesterfield homeowner says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman was stunned after her doorbell camera recorded a FedEx delivery worker throwing a package onto the porch of her Chesterfield home Friday afternoon.

“My first reaction was, you’ve got to be kidding me,” said the Chesterfield woman who wanted to remain anonymous.

“Why wouldn’t you take just five more steps and just place it on the porch? You have no idea what’s in there,” she added. “What if this was something that your grandmother was sending you, a priceless heirloom and somebody’s just tossing it around like it’s a toy.”

The woman said this is the first time she has ever experienced anything like this.

“Each time I watch this I kind of expect a different outcome, but nope there it is. Bad version of Groundhog Day,” she said.

She said she got a video alert on her phone a minute after the package was thrown.

“It just blows my mind that people still do this. You step foot on my property, I know about it before anybody else,” she added.

FedEx provided this statement in response to the video:

“The behavior depicted in the video is inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx Ground service providers demonstrate every day in safely and securely delivering millions of packages to our customers. We are committed to treating our customers’ shipments with the utmost care. We are investigating this incident and will take the appropriate steps to address the matter.”