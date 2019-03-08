Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First Diaper Drive

RICHMOND, Va.– The Annual Diaper Drive sponsored by Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First, a program of Chesterfield County’s Department of Mental Health Support Services, is underway this March. The program assists young families and first time families in Chesterfield – Colonial Heights. In addition to regular diapers, pull-up diapers and diaper wipes are also being collected.

Donations are accepted at all Chesterfield County Public Libraries and Colonial Heights Library during regular business hours. For more information visit http://library.chesterfield.gov/ccpllocations/ or call 804-751-CCPL. Families First is a nationally accredited program of Healthy Families Virginia that provides family support services to first-time parents to ensure that children become healthy, well-adjusted individuals who are ready to start school by age five.

 

