Robey runs into Virginia chefs at Charleston Wine + Food festival

CHARLESTON, South Carolina — Charleston Wine + Food and Saveur Magazine banked on the weather being beautiful Thursday afternoon for their big signature seafood event “it’s a shore thing” and it was a perfect 60 degrees. Tables lined the Mount Pleasant Memorial Park with unfettered views of the Ravenel Bridge headed into Charleston.

Roasted local fish on the half shell (cooked on its scales) by David Bancroft of Acre Restaurant in Alabama paired with Halter Ranch Vineyard wine CDP, a Grenache, Movedre and Tannat blend.

Nearby, Salthouse catering used heat to melt their raclette (cheese) directly onto Red Royal Shrimp.

Over at Joy Crump’s table, it was crab wrestling.

Crump, who traveled from her restaurant Foode in Fredericksburg, Virginia, brought Virginia’s blue bounty.

Big blue crabs were moved from bushel to pot to plate for hot steamers in a very Virginia style hot crab crackin’.

.@robeymartin is experiencing @ChsWineandFood where she ran into Joy Crump (@foodeoline) who shared this story about preparing crab. pic.twitter.com/nRof0dXV4G — Eat🍽It🍻Virginia (@EatItVirginia) March 8, 2019

Eat it, Virginia! is at Charleston Wine + Food this week. To follow along on their adventures, follow @EatItVirginia on the ‘Gram or stay here for more photos and updates. Next up, on Eat It, Virginia’s #chswff list, Travis and Ryan Croxton of Rappahannock Oyster Co. and Tuffy Stone of Q Barbecue.

Never miss an episode. Download and subscribe to "Eat It, Virginia!" on your favorite podcast app and be in the know on where to go.

