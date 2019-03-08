Belgian-style ale brewery on tap for downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A new downtown brewery is in the works, as a veteran of the local wine and finance industries is laying the seeds for the venture with a nearly $1 million capital raise.

Belbridge Brewing Co., an in-development brewery by Mike Escobar, has opened a $975,000 fundraising round, according to SEC documents.

Escobar, a senior consultant at The Fahrenheit Group and a finance executive at local wine importer Winebow Group, said he’s been working on Belbridge for about 1 ½ years, and seeks a location for the brewery.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Never miss an episode. Download and subscribe to “Eat It, Virginia!” on your favorite podcast app.

In this episode, we get caught up on Scott’s new love affair and Robey dives into Richmond restaurant openings, the proper price for a good burger, and upcoming food festivals.

Booth Hardy from Barrel Thief recommends this episode’s perfect pour and Chef Johnny brings the heat from the kitchen to tell us what’s wrong (and right) with Richmond’s restaurant scene.

We close the show with by answering questions from the mailbag and Robey’s Rant.