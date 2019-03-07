Woman dressed as nun suspected of trafficking $90,000 worth of fentanyl, sheriff’s office says

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. – The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office made a big drug bust during a traffic stop this week.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, a K-9 deputy pulled a vehicle over on Interstate 10 just outside Eloy for an equipment violation and moving violation.

Jose Aguilar Diaz and Esther Gomez De Aguilar, who are husband and wife, were sitting inside. The deputy said Esther appeared to be dressed like a nun and had a bible on her lap.

The deputy noticed some suspicious circumstances during his conversation with the couple and conducted a search. He found bundles of suspected fentanyl pills in Esther’s purse and two other bundles of suspected fentanyl powder concealed under her clothing.

“You can see they will use any means to conceal what they are doing,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “Fentanyl is extremely dangerous. All it takes is the equivalent of 4 to 5 grains the size of sand to kill you.”

He went on to say that this is another win for the K-9 deputies and thanked them for their service.

The sheriff’s office reports that a total of 8.5 pounds of fentanyl were seized, which is worth about $90,000.

Jose and Esther were arrested and taken to jail. They were booked in for possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of narcotics for sale.