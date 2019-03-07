‘Urban Attitudes’ at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Posted 10:32 am, March 7, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Urban Attitudes is a collection of premium sofas, chairs, and accents from La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries that will work perfectly in a modern space. Our Bill Bevins got a special look at the line and got the chance to speak to one of the designers, Rachael Szymkowiak.

You can visit La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries at 12601 Stone Village Parkway in Midlothian. For more information, you can give them a call at (804) 794-3683 or you can visit them online at www.la-z-boy.com/Washington-DC.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LA-Z-BOY FURNITURE GALLERIES}

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.