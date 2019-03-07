× Those who knew him best remember Richmond coaching legend Gary Chilcoat

Richmond, Va. – For the second time already this year, the Central Virginia football community has lost one of its most popular figures.

Longtime Varina head coach Gary Chilcoat passed away after battling brain cancer. He was 70.

Last fall, we aired a story speaking with coaches from the 5 Henrico County programs with which Chilcoat worked throughout his career. We look back at some of their thoughts and also hear from two men who knew him best about the loss of one of the most energetic and encouraging coaches to ever walk a sideline.

Per Chilcoat's wishes, his family did not have a funeral or formal memorial service. He recently celebrated his 70th birthday with dozens of friends and family members. His wife Janice wants everyone to remember him that way, and in his honor, to live life as Chilcoat would have wanted: with love, compassion, and honor.

