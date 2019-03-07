× The Richmond Children’s Business Fair

RICHMOND, Va.– 2nd Annual The Richmond Children’s Business Fair, showcasing kids’ entrepreneurial genius, Saturday, March 9, from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM at the Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W Broad St, Richmond.

The Fair will host young entrepreneurs at the Children’s Museum of Richmond. Youth ages 5-17 create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The event is presented by the Youth Business Exchange who believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation. The Richmond Children’s Business Fair is part of the initiative of the Acton Children’s Business Fair sponsored by the Acton School of Business and the Acton Academy from Acton, Texas. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact CJ Walker at richmondchildresbusinessfair@gmail.com or visit

https://www.childrensbusinessfair.org/richmond-metro-rva-teens