Standing water at Henrico intersection on dry day irks neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Neighbors in one part of Henrico County are asking the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help with a problem intersection.

Wendell Baskerville said he is frustrated about the pooling water and crumbling pavement at the intersection of Longhorne Avenue and Delmont Street.

“But this shouldn’t be here at all," Baskerville complained. "We got kids out here and during the summer, you’ve got misquotes. I went out here and sprayed it myself.”

Baskerville believes the intersection has been a trouble spot for more than a year and he said the nearby road has a gaping pothole that is also a hazard for drivers.

Baskerville said he has reached out to Henrico County officials to address the road conditions, but that he has not gotten the resolution he has been looking for.

“I made four complains to them and it’s still like this over a year or two at a time," he said. "You can’t feels safe with these potholes and bumps like that."

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers contacted Henrico County officials late Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson said issues like these are handled by the county's Public Works Department.

As of 5 p.m, crews were on the scene inspecting the intersection. An official said the work of an electrical contractor nearby may be partially to blame for the state of the intersection.

A road maintenance crew will repair the pothole within the next week and after that crews will tackle the intersection.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.