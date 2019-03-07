Senior Alert issued for missing 96-year-old Virginia woman

Posted 5:15 pm, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:16PM, March 7, 2019

AMHERST, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for 96-year-old Dorothy Jones Reynolds.

The missing Amherst County woman suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, said the Amherst Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing blue and grey leopard print pajama pants.

Reynolds is described as a black female, 96 years old, 5’2” tall, 107 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information about Reynolds is asked to contact the Amherst Sheriff’s Department at 434-946-9300.

