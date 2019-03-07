Riverside Center for the Performing Arts presents “The Color Purple”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The 1982 Alice Walker novel "The Color Purple" was introduced to a wider audience with the 1985 movie, starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey was among the producers who helped bring a musical based on the book to Broadway in 2004. That musical is the latest offering of the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Fredericksburg. The theatre's producing artistic director, Patrick A'Hearn along with Kanysha Williams and Kadejah One, who play Celie and Sofia in the production are here to share about the musical and perform a song. Opening night is Wednesday, March 13th with performances happening through May 5th. For More information, including tickets visit www.riversidedt.com