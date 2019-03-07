RICHMOND, Va. - The 1982 Alice Walker novel "The Color Purple" was introduced to a wider audience with the 1985 movie, starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey was among the producers who helped bring a musical based on the book to Broadway in 2004. That musical is the latest offering of the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Fredericksburg. The theatre's producing artistic director, Patrick A'Hearn along with Kanysha Williams and Kadejah One, who play Celie and Sofia in the production are here to share about the musical and perform a song. Opening night is Wednesday, March 13th with performances happening through May 5th. For More information, including tickets visit www.riversidedt.com
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts presents “The Color Purple”
-
Your complete viewing guide to this year’s Oscars
-
Come out and see ‘La Cage Aux Folles’
-
Broadway in Richmond Presents “Waitress”
-
Celebrating Black History Month: CBS 6 honors prominent local figures
-
Penny Marshall dead at 75
-
-
Oprah talks about the final days with her mother
-
‘Green Book’ wins on Oscar night marked by inclusiveness and firsts
-
Beto O’Rourke to Oprah: I’ll decide on 2020 run ‘before the end of this month’
-
List of celebrities and lawmakers who faced their own blackface scandals
-
Watch Carol Burnett’s moving ode to TV in Golden Globes speech
-
-
Mike Goldberg surprises students with Central Virginia Wind Symphony
-
Golden Globes honor ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Green Book’ in a night of surprises
-
🎅’I Love Lucy Christmas Special,’ newly colorized ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ air tonight on CBS 6