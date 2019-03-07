Richmond NAACP releases statement following heated words from Councilwoman Trammell towards Stoney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond City Councilwoman Reva Trammell had harsh words Wednesday for Mayor Lavar Stoney who had just announced his 2020 budget proposal, which included raising real estate taxes, but some found her language unacceptable.

"It was an embarrassment to our City, it really was," said James J.J. Minor, President of the Richmond Branch of the NAACP.

Minor said Trammell went to far.

"Her remarks were inappropriate. You can display passion without being disrespectful," said Minor.

The NAACP sent out a statement Thursday condemning Trammell's behavior towards the Mayor and Council President, Cynthia Newbille.

"You're the one who helped say that the people don`t have to live in the city. How much money did that take away from the city? How many dollars did that take away?," Trammell said Wednesday.

Trammell was unavailable for an on-camera interview Thursday, but said over the phone that she is not wrong and doesn't plan on apologizing, even after reading the statement from the NAACP.

"That's just the way she feels. However, it did send a message to Richmond, It was a total disgrace and an embarrassment," said Minor.

Trammell said many of her constituents have called to say she was right to challenge the mayor.

Below is the full statement from the NAACP: