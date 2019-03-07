READ: Paul Manafort’s statement to judge at his sentencing

CNN

) —These are former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s remarks to a federal judge at a sentencing hearing Thursday as prepared for delivery.1. The last 2 years have been the most difficult that my family and I have ever experienced.

2. The person that I have been described as in public is not someone I recognize. To say that I feel humiliated and ashamed would be a gross understatement.

3. But the worst pain that I feel is the pain that I know my family is feeling. My whole life, I have been most proud of being their protector. It pains me deeply that I have caused them suffering.

4. What has been uplifting to me is the outpouring of support and affection that I have received, not just from family and friends, but from total strangers. This support and the incredible power of their prayers have sustained me through these terrible times.

5. Having been separated from my family over the last 9 months has been so hard. At a time when I had planned on spending quality time giving back to my family, I have needed to rely on them for support. I truly feel the bonds of their love and have been strengthened by them.

6. I love them so much.

7. In the midst of my pain, I must tell you that I appreciate the fairness of the trial that you conducted.

8. I know this was not easy given the media frenzied atmosphere surrounding the trial.

9. I can say to you that I feel the punishment from this prosecution, already, and know that it was my conduct that brought me here.

10. 9 months of solitary confinement, after 7 months of home arrest, have affected my physical and mental health.

11.My life, professionally and financially, is in shambles.

12.I feel the pain and shame.

13.I say all of this to let the court know I will never put myself in questionable circumstances in the future.

14.Sitting in solitary confinement, I have had much time to reflect about my life and my choices, and the importance of family and friends. This reflection has created a desire to turn my notoriety into a positive and show the world who I really am.

15.With the power of prayer and God’s guiding hand, I know that my family and I will emerge stronger from this ordeal, an ordeal that I am responsible for.

16.Again,I thank you for a fair trial. Your wisdom and management of your courtroom gave me hope for our political system.

17.I am ready for your decision and ask for your compassion.