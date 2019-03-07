× Police identify 67-year-old Henrico man killed on Staples Mill Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified the Henrico County man killed after being struck by a vehicle on Staples Mill Road Wednesday night.

Police say 67-year-old Richard Antone Peters was killed after being struck by a Chevrolet Equinox while crossing the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“On March 6, 2019, at approximately 7:00 PM, Henrico Police and Fire responded to an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Staples Mill Rd and Townhouse Rd. A Chevrolet Equinox was traveling eastbound on Staples Mill Road Rd when a pedestrian was struck,” said a Henrico Police spokesperson.

Neither speed nor alcohol were factors in this crash, according to police.

The pedestrian fatality is the third in a month for Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds’ shift.

“It bothers us,” Reynolds said. “We are human, too. It takes a toll. Actually, one of the engine companies has been on all three of the fatalities.”

This crash remains under investigation.