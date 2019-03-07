Parents outraged over Instagram accounts allowing students to rate female classmates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. - A series of Instagram accounts has caused an uproar among parents and students at Valhalla High School.

Parents shared with KSWB an apparent rating page that showed pictures of female students paired with a graph that graded their appearance, body and personality. Multiple pages with a similar setup existed, but have since been deleted.

The Grossmont Union High School District shared a statement after word spread about the demeaning accounts:

"We do not condone this behavior. We became aware of the social media posts late yesterday and are investigating. The school is in the process of reaching out to the victims and their families to provide them with support."