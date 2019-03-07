Painting art for charity

March 7, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Since 1974, The Bon Air Artists Association has been promoting and showcasing the work of regionally-based artists. They sponsor an annual art show and sale to raise money for charity. Here to tell us more are the Co-Chair of the Event, Doctor Sally Guynn along with artists Bev Perdue-Jennings who is among the artists whose works are featured this year. https://www.bonairartists.com/

