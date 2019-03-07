× Man wanted in Virginia officer shooting killed in shootout with U.S. Marshals

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The man wanted for shooting a Virginia police officer was killed during a shootout with U.S. Marshals on Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement sources confirm to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Donquale Maurice Gray, 25, was killed in Morgantown, West Virginia after allegedly firing at officers who were trying to apprehend him.

The incident started after officers responded to a report of shots fired and an armed fugitive in the area of Falling Run Road and College Avenue, according to Morgantown Police.

Police say the suspect, armed with a handgun, fired shots at Marshals during a foot pursuit.

At least one U.S. Marshal returned fire at Gray. He was found dead at the scene.

Gray was wanted by the Virginia State Police for attempted capital murder of a police officer after he allegedly shot a police officer on February 16 in Bluefield, Virginia.

Troopers said a Bluefield officer initiated a traffic stop on a Toyota Yaris for an equipment violation along Route 460.

“Seated inside the Toyota was an adult male driver and Gray, the front-seat passenger,” troopers said. “During the course of the traffic stop, Gray began shooting at and wounded the Bluefield, Va. Police Officer as he was standing outside the vehicle on the driver’s side.”

The wounded officer suffered serious, but non-life threatening.

A manhunt for Gray led to a $25,000 reward for information which led to his arrest or apprehension.

