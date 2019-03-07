× Longtime State Senator Frank Wagner won’t seek re-election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Longtime State Senator Frank Wagner tells WTKR he will not be seeking re-election this fall.

Wagner, a Republican, joined the Senate in 2001. He previously served in the House of Delegates from 1992-2001. His seventh district makes up parts of Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

Over the phone, Wagner said it’s time for him to move on after 28 years in the General Assembly. “Maybe I can think of something else to do in January and February,” he said. He added that it’s ” time for younger minds.”

Wagner ran for the Republican nomination for governor in 2017, but lost to Ed Gillespie. Last year, he joined with Democrats and some other Republicans to vote to expand Medicaid in Virginia.

As he spoke with a reporter, Wagner said he was on a way to a transportation meeting and will continue to fulfill his duties representing the area until his term expires.

At least two Democrats have already announced plans to run for the seventh district seat, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.