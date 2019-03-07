Kane Brown returns to Innsbrook; tickets on sale Friday

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Country music star Kane Brown is returning to Innsbrook After Hours this spring. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m.

The ACM, CMA, Billboard and CMT nominee, along with special guest Ryan Hurd, will perform at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion on Friday, May 31.

Brown debuted at Innsbrook last August and sold out in advance.

In October 2017, Brown released Kane Brown Deluxe Edition, which added four new tracks including ‘Setting the Night on Fire,’ a duet with RCA labelmate Chris Young, and ‘Found You,’ a track that entered Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart at #1,” the concert promoter said. “The 15-song edition of his self-titled album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and Top 5 on the Billboard 200. The singer/songwriter became the first artist ever to be #1 on all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously, including Top Country Albums; Country Digital Song Sales (with the #1 debuting ‘Heaven’); and Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs, and Country Streaming Songs (with ‘What Ifs’). In November 2018, Brown released his second studio album Experiment which includes the single “Lose It.”

A limited number of early bird general admission tickets will be available for one week for $26. Tickets at the gate will be $41, if available. Gates are set to open at 5 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m.

