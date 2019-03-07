× Hopewell man arrested in early morning drug raid, $9,000 seized

HOPEWELL, Va. — A 24 year old Hopewell man is behind bars after police executed a narcotics raid at his home Thursday morning.

Around 6:00 a.m., SWAT Team members executed a search warrant at the 2900 block of Courthouse Road in Hopewell.

Demetri Lemar Jackson, 24, of Hopewell, was arrested and charged with Manufacturing of a Schedule I/II controlled substance, as well as possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance.

Mr. Jackson was transported to the Riverside Regional Jail where he is currently being held pending his arraignment