Hopewell man arrested in early morning drug raid, $9,000 seized

Posted 9:28 pm, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 09:29PM, March 7, 2019

HOPEWELL, Va. —  A 24 year old Hopewell man is behind bars after police executed a narcotics raid at his home Thursday morning.

Around 6:00 a.m., SWAT Team members executed a search warrant at the 2900 block of Courthouse Road in Hopewell.

Demetri Lemar Jackson, 24, of Hopewell, was arrested and charged with Manufacturing of a Schedule I/II controlled substance, as well as possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance.

Mr. Jackson was transported to the Riverside Regional Jail where he is currently being held pending his arraignment

