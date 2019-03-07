High speed chase between Maserati driver and State Trooper ends in spike strips

March 7, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Charges are pending against the driver of a Maserati who sped away from police as they attempted a traffic stop in Chesterfield County.

Around 10:30 a.m., a Virginia State Trooper activated his lights for a traffic stop after he saw a Maserati recklessly changing lanes while traveling on I-95 south in Chesterfield .

The Maserati pulled off to the shoulder near Willis Road, but sped away as the trooper approached the car on foot.

A chase ensued between the driver and the trooper along I-95 south with the Maserati passing vehicles on the shoulder and reaching excessive speeds.

State police eventually  deployed stinger spike strips across the southbound lanes of I-85 at the Alberta Scales in Brunswick County, flattening the Maserati’s tires and bringing the car to a stop.

Charges are pending against the driver, as the incident remains under investigation.  No crashes or injuries resulted from the pursuit.

