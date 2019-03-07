⚽Win family 4-pack of tickets to Richmond Kickers Home Opener on March 30

Don’t miss your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to the Richmond Kickers Home Opener on March 30 at City Stadium. The lucky winner will also receive a scarf, jersey, schedule magnet and autographed ball.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to tell us why you should win on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announced the randomly selected winner on Sunday, March 24.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.