7 arrested in federal gun and drug sting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. – Seven people were arrested Thursday morning after agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a federal sting in Petersburg.

More than 150 federal agents descended on Petersburg and executed search warrants for gun and drug trafficking.

“Today is a great day for our city,” said Kenneth Miller, Chief of Petersburg Bureau of Police.

The Department of Justice released the names of seven Petersburg residents and one Prince George resident who were arrested on drug and firearms charges including heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine distribution and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Terrell Dean Johnson, 30, Petersburg:

Distribution of Cocaine

Titus Maurice Lee, 44, Petersburg:

Distribution of Cocaine; Distribution of Heroin and/or Fentanyl; Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Convicted Felon; Sale or Disposal of a Firearm to a Convicted Felon

Autrelle Malik Waddell, 22, Petersburg:

Distribution of Heroin and/or Fentanyl; Sale or Disposal of a Firearm to a Convicted Felon

Miles Owanga Johnson, 39, Petersburg:

Distribution of Heroin and/or Fentanyl

Charles Lee Avery, 44, Petersburg:

Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

Vincent Edward Stewart, 29, Petersburg:

Sale or Disposal of a Firearm to a Convicted Felon

Calvin Alphonso Turner, 32, Petersburg:

Distribution of Cocaine

Tyrell Jakahree Allen, 26, Prince George:

Distribution of Cocaine

An eighth individual, Armon Lee, 26, was arrested in Warfield, Texas on charges of sale or disposal of a firearm to a convicted felon; distribution of cocaine. A ninth suspect was already in custody on state charges.

Chief Kenneth Miller said fighting crime successfully takes more than those with badges, but also those who live in the community.

"We can't do it by ourselves and we can't do it with just law enforcement. So, it's law enforcement, it's the great people that live in our city who are saying, hey we want to help you and I Thank God for them," he added.

The ATF was assisted in the raid by Petersburg Police.

"The collaborations partnership that we have with the, in this case the United States Attorney Office and our ATF Partners, have been critical to the Safety of our Community," said Chief Miller.

“This operation represents our commitment to public safety in Petersburg,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Illegal firearms and drugs are often driving forces behind the violent crime that we are addressing in communities across the Eastern District.