Father charged with DUI, child abuse after found in asleep in car with young children

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police say they found a man asleep and under the influence in a Henrico Wawa parking lot off Brook Road Thursday.

He also had his two young children in the car.

Police say after waking the dad, they charged him with DUI, his third offense in ten years.

He is also charged with two counts of felony child abuse and neglect.

Crime Insider sources say the children are four years old, and just under the age of one.

31-year-old Tramaine Clark was also charged with a suspended license and refusal of the DUI breath test.

Legal expert Ed Riley says you can be charged with DUI even though the car was parked.

Tramaine Clark is locked up at Henrico Jail West with no bond.