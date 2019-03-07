Family of mentally ill New York man shot by police demands answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – A New York family is demanding answers after their mentally ill adult son was shot just outside their home, saying he needs to be evaluated and helped.

Michael Cordero's father said he is still numb with disbelief that police shot his son after they made a 911 call for help Tuesday night.

“He kept saying 'I didn’t deserve this,'” Salvador Cordero told a news conference of reporters Thursday.

From surveillance video released by the NYPD, Cordero is seen aiming what turned out to be a wallet at police, after police said he announced he had a gun.

Police fired at Cordero, hitting him in the hip; he sustained a non-life-threatening injury.