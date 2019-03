× Chesterfield street shut down after pickup truck flips over, driver charged

RICHMOND, Va. — Part of Buford Street in Chesterfield County has been shut down after a single vehicle crash.

A pickup truck flipped over at Buford Court along Buford Street, according to police.

Chesterfield Police tweeted that the driver was arrested for a DUI.

Chesterfield Police have one under arrest for DUI following a single vehicle crash on Buford Rd. The road will be open shorty.@CCPDVa @CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12 #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/zz0VR3xnDB — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) March 8, 2019

Police say no one was hurt in the crash.