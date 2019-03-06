R Home Magazine’s ‘Readers’ Favorites’ Issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Each year, R Home Magazine takes a poll of its readers to find out which local shops and service providers they count on for all their home improvement needs. Now, the results are in and have been published in the magazine’s Readers’ Favorites Issue, on newsstands now. Jessica Haddad, the magazine’s Managing Editor, stopped by to share some of those results.

Richmond Magazine’s R Home is on news stands now or you can subscribe online at www.richmondmagazine.com/home. You can also find them at Facebook.com/rhomemagazine and on Instagram at @rhomemag.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}