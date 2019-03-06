× New pub takes over old Keagan’s spot in Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. — After going dark in December, a West Broad Village pub space is set to come back to life.

Park Lane Tavern, a regional chain with locations in Hampton Roads and Fredericksburg, is opening its first Richmond-area outpost in the former Keagan’s Restaurant & Tavern storefront at 2251 Old Brick Road.

Keagan’s, which operated with an Irish theme, closed after nearly 10 years of business in the 8,000-square-foot space.

Co-owners Greg Knox and Jeff Anderson established Park Lane in 2005, and it has three locations in Virginia: Peninsula Town Center in Hampton, the Spotsylvania Towne Center near Fredericksburg and a stand-alone outpost in Virginia Beach.

Learn more about Park Lane Tavern on RichmondBizSense.

