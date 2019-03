× Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Staples Mill Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after being hit by a car on Staples Mill Road.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police responded to the 5800 block of Staples Mill Road for reports of a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian.

A man in his 60’s was hit by a vehicle and pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

Officers are on scene conducting an investigation,