Luke Perry’s daughter: ‘I’m not really sure what to say or do’

Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie, has broken her silence since the death of her father.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me,” the younger Perry posted on Instagram Tuesday. “Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.”

Luke Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52.

His publicist, Arnold Robinson, said in a statement to CNN that his family, including his daughter and son, Jack, were with him when he died.

Sophie Perry, 18, wrote in her Instagram posting that she “cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.”

“I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye,” she wrote. “So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Friends, fans and colleagues such as former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Shannen Doherty have also been mourning the loss of the actor.

Most recently Luke Perry had been starring in the hit CW series “Riverdale.”

For TV shows that lose a star, there’s no perfect way to say goodbye

The show halted production on the day Perry died and has not announced how it will deal with his character of Fred Andrews.