× When Lime plans to roll out scooters in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — With its path cleared by a recent City Council vote, at least one electric scooter operator is readying for its Richmond debut.

Lime, a Silicon Valley-based company that operates rentable, on-demand electric scooters and bikes in more than 100 markets globally, is preparing to launch in the city this spring.

Maggie Gendron, the company’s regional development director, said Lime will apply for an application to operate at least 500 scooters in Richmond.

Lynne Lancaster, operations manager at the city’s Department of Public Works, said the application is expected to be posted by March 12.

Keep reading about Lime’s rollout in Richmond BizSense.

Never miss an episode. Download and subscribe to “Eat It, Virginia!” on your favorite podcast app.

In Episode 002, we get caught up on Scott’s new love affair and Robey dives into Richmond restaurant openings, the proper price for a good burger, and upcoming food festivals.

Booth Hardy from Barrel Thief recommends this episode’s perfect pour and Chef Johnny brings the heat from the kitchen to tell us what’s wrong (and right) with Richmond’s restaurant scene.

We close the show with by answering questions from the mailbag and Robey’s Rant.