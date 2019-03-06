RICHMOND, Va - Award winning actress Eva DeVirgilis performed a scene from her one-woman show "In My Chair" live in our studio. She also sat down to talk about the show that is a makeup artist's perspective on beauty. The show is running now through March 31st at the Virginia Repertory Theatre's Cadence Theatre. You can find out more information and get tickets here: http://va-rep.org/_in-my-chair-cadence-theatre-gym-richmond.html
