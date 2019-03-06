× GRTC announces hiring blitz for bus operators and mechanics

RICHMOND, Va. – As GRTC continues to expand its service across Greater Richmond, the company is now in need of additional bus operators and repair shop mechanics.

GRTC announced a spring hiring blitz Wednesday with the hope of welcoming new employees by summer. There is no word on how many positions available, but GRTC currently employs 251 full-time operators and 30 mechanics.

The hiring blitz comes after what GRTC officials call a historic year of growth for the company. Officials say ridership is up by approximately 12% year-over-year.

In 2018, the transit system launched the GRTC Pulse bus service and expanded from Henrico County’s East and West Ends. The changes represent the largest expansion of GRTC transit system service in Henrico County in the past 25 years.

“The recent transit developments have not only benefited our customers and the broader community, they have also enabled us to employ more people than we have in about two decades. We are excited to grow our GRTC Family,” said GRTC Interim Chief Executive Officer Charlie Mitchell.

Candidates for the bus operator position are required to have a good driving record with a point balance of five, have a Virginia CDL Class B License Learner’s Permit with a Passenger (P) Endorsement, and be able to pass a DOT physical.

For other requirements and full job descriptions, click here.