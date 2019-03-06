Colonial Downs on track for reopening later this year

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — The group behind the reopening of Colonial Downs in New Kent County is entering the homestretch of its push to bring horse racing back to the track.

Billboards and other ads promoting the track’s scheduled reopening this fall have started appearing around town courtesy of Lewis Media Partners, which is managing the marketing efforts of Colonial Downs Group, the investment group coordinating the $300 million effort to open the track along with four of five planned off-track horse-betting parlors across the state.

The group invited reporters this week to tour the Colonial Downs facility, where workers were busy resurfacing parking lots, laying flooring for an indoor smoking section and installing range hoods in the kitchen for Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, the brand of betting parlors that includes a location at the track.

Work at the site started in October and is on track to wrap up in time for races to resume at Colonial Downs starting on Aug. 8, kicking off 15 days of racing scheduled through September.

