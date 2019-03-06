Blackened River Trout Tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Chef Ari Augenbaum from Soul Taco RVA is known for infusing latin flavors with a souther flair. Today he demonstrated how to make a blackened river trout taco with nopales succotash and cactus fruit aioli. Soul Taco is one of the restaurants participating in this year's Black Restaurant Experience Week that runs now through March 10th. You can find out more about Soul Taco here: https://www.soultacorva.com/