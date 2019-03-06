× 1 killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed and a second person taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Beulah Road in Chesterfield.

Police are still investigating the crash, which was reported at about 8 a.m.

The names of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

Beulah Road, between Irongate Drive and Summerleaf Drive, is closed due to the crash.

The closure was expected to be in effect for several hours.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.