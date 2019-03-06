3rd Annual Richmond Black Restaurant Experience

RICHMOND, Va.– Richmond Black Restaurant Experience – through March 10th, 2019

A week to celebrate and support Richmond’s black-owned restaurants, food truck/cart operators, caterers, local Chefs while promoting the Richmond regions growing culinary tourism scene.

List of events:

The Vine Wine Club – Rewind | Wine | Dine

Wednesday, March 6, 7:00 PM 9:00 PM at Urban Hang Suite, 304 East Broad Street Richmond.

Afrikana Film Festival – Invisible Vegan, Thursday, March 7, 7:00 PM 9:00 PM.

ART for the SOUL #rbre19 – Friday, March 8, 6:00 PM 9:00 PM –Studio Two Three 3300 West Clay St Richmond,

Bare Soul Yoga at the Suite (Hang Suite) with DJ Ease + Vivid Juice, Saturday, March 9, 8:00 AM 10:00 AM

Brunch Trolley Tour #rbre19 – Saturday, March 9,  11:00 AM 3:00 PM

Diaspora + Untold RVA, Saturday, March 9, 5:00 PM 8:00 PM, Travel the Diaspora through a culinary adventure. All plates $5. Free admission. Free history tours. Presented by Untold RVA, Six Points Innovation Center 3001 Meadowbridge Road Richmond.

Ready to Give : BIG Saturday @ Vagabond Richmond, Saturday, March 9, 7:00 PM 11:00 PM

Stick A Fork In It! #rbre19 – Sunday, March 10,   12:00 PM 5:00 PM. Future Chef’s Corner, music by DJ Lonnie B at the Arthur Ashe Center 3001 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond.

For more information visit https://www.vablackrestaurantexperience.com/rbre-events

