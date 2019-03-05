Supporting Terminally Ill Children with New Pajamas

RICHMOND, Va. - When you're not feeling well, cuddling up in a nice pair of pajamas can be very comforting. Casey Baynes, Founder of Casey Cares Foundation, shares her passion for donating pajamas to terminally ill children and how if affects there overall well-being. Casey is joined by Casey Cares recipient 8-year-old, Valentin and his dad, Oliver. The Casey Cares foundation also supports children with stuffed animals, hats, and other fun family activities.  For more information visit http://caseycares.org/
