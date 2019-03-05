× Richmond International Airport crew member issued summons after bringing weapon in carry on bag

RICHMOND, Va. — A crew member at Richmond International Airport was issued two summons Tuesday after a weapon was discovered in their carry on bag.

TSA discovered the weapon around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in a carry on bag at Concourse A checkpoint, according to a spokesperson for the airport.

RICPD issued two Virginia Uniform Summons to the commuter airline crew member, who said that they forgot the weapon was in their bag.